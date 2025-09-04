Invited to Dasara

September 4, 2025

Dasara Reception Committee led by DC Lakshmikanth Reddy extends formal invitation to Author Banu Mushtaq, who will inaugurate this year’s Mysuru Dasara on Sept. 22

Mysore/Mysuru: As Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara draws closer, the District Administration is on an invitation- spree, extending the official invite to various dignitaries including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, today in Bengaluru.

International Booker Prize winner and Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq, who has been selected to inaugurate Dasara, was given the official invitation at her house in Hassan yesterday by the District Administration. Dasara will be inaugurated atop Chamundi Hill on Sept. 22.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who led a delegation of officials belonging to Dasara Reception Committee, to Bengaluru this morning, called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the latter’s Home Office ‘Krishna.’ After extending the formal invite, a copy of Dasara Invitation containing the tentative schedule of Dasara events, was handed over to the CM.

DC Lakshmikanth Reddy officially inviting CM Siddaramaiah for Dasara, at the latter’s Home Office ‘Krishna’ in Bengaluru this morning as Mysuru District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and Chief Secretary to the State Government Shalini Rajneesh look on.

Sources said, the CM advised the officials to ensure flawless arrangements, without giving room for any lapses.

The DC also apprised the CM of making a formal invite to writer Banu Mushtaq yesterday. While the various works including the patchworks, illumination of the city and other works have been taken up, in coordination with Dasara Sub-Committees.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy presenting a bouquet to District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa while extending the official invitation for Dasara, in Bengaluru this morning. Others seen are (from left) Secretary of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority M.J. Roopa, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Zilla Panchayat CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, SP N. Vishnuvardhana and Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar were also invited at their office in Vidhana Soudha.

Dr. Parameshwar instructed the officers from Mysuru to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the annual festival.

Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi and other dignitaries are also expected to be given the official invite, later in the day.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) S. Ukesh Kumar, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) J.S. Somashekar, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana, DCP (CAR) A. Maruthi, District Manager of Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Welfare Development Corporation Shivakumar and other officers were present.