Yadavagiri residents seek action on encroachments 

June 29, 2026

Mysuru: The members of Yadavagiri Residents Association (YRA) have resolved to step up efforts to improve the locality through tree conservation, waste management and protection of public land, while also raising concerns over the absence of civic officials from residents’ meetings.

The decisions were taken at the Association’s weekly meeting held yesterday, in which 32 members participated.

As part of its green initiatives, the Association’s ‘Green Group’ distributed snake plants free of cost to residents. Members were encouraged to plant them at garbage dumping spots to discourage littering and improve the appearance of public spaces.

During the discussion, members stressed that the city requires “plant nurturers, not just tree planters,” emphasising that greater attention should be paid to ensuring the survival of saplings after they are planted.

The Association also decided to seek an appointment with the Divisional Railway Manager to propose a large-scale tree plantation on vacant Railway land in and around the locality. Members felt that such unused land could be converted into green spaces for public benefit.

On the issue of public land, the Association resolved to identify encroachments on conservancy areas and submit details to Regional Commissioner Nitish Patil.

To address the problem of roadside garbage dumping, the Association plans to install warning boards along Vivekananda Road, cautioning that violators could face legal action.

The Association decided to organise an awareness programme for domestic workers and housekeeping staff to promote proper waste disposal practices and discourage the dumping of garbage in open areas.

The next Area Sabha has been scheduled for July 26 at the Park on 6th Main Road.