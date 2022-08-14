YAI Multi-Class Youth Sailing and Kiteboard Championship: Event concludes on a grand note at KRS Dam
August 14, 2022

Srirangapatna: The Yachting Association of India (YAI) Multi-Class Youth Sailing and Kiteboard Championship concluded at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam last evening.

The event was jointly conducted by the Mandya District Administration in association with the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) and Centre of the Indian Army and General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure (GETHNAA).

YAI Secretary Capt. Jitendra Dixit said that sailing is one of the fastest-growing sports in India and it is a good sport that tests the endurance, skills and mental and physical strength of a participant simultaneously. He called upon participants to compete in national and international events and display their skills.

Appreciating the participation of young children and youths in the event, he said that these youths hold a bright future in the next-level competitions. He also commended the sailing activity in the KRS Dam as it provides an ideal place for sailing with the best weather, wind speed and also clean                                                       surroundings.

Later, prizes were distributed to the winners under 12 categories. Brigadier Shalabh Gupta, Commandant, MEG and Centre, Mandya SP N. Yatish and Assistant Commissioner Shivananda Murthy, Maj. Gen. (retd.) Devaya of Yachting Association of Karnataka, Major Girijesh of MEG&Centre, Manjunath of GETHNAA, event manager Col. Eashwar Reddy, sailing trainer Sub. Shivu and others were present.

