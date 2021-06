June 3, 2021

Yashoda (71), wife of Mahalingesh Transports Proprietor Vasanthkumar and a resident of Siddarthanagar, passed away yesterday in city.

She leaves behind her husband, sons Nandeesh, Roopesh and Dinesh and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Veerashaiva Burial Grounds at Lalithadripura this morning.