Yeshasvini scheme to be relaunched: CM H.D. Kumaraswamy

H.D. Kumaraswamy inaugurates mass marriage at Suttur Jathra Mahotsava



Mysuru: Though the State Government had implemented Arogya Karnataka Universal Health Insurance Scheme after merging all State and Centre-sponsored health insurance schemes last year, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy this morning said that he had decided to re-launch the Yeshasvini Health Insurance Scheme.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the newly-constructed KSRTC Bus Stand built at a cost of Rs. 2.60 crore at Suttur village in Nanjangud taluk, the CM said that this scheme which benefitted lakhs of people covering 805 surgical procedures in 13 specialities received accolades from World Bank and other premier agencies.

Beneficiaries of the scheme are entitled to get treatment in more than 470 established government and private hospitals including some leading corporate hospitals and clinics. The scheme has been designed for the farming community to undergo hospitalisation when required at a medical centre of their choice.

“This scheme is better than Union Government-sponsored Ayushman Bharat. I will make a formal announcement about relaunching Yeshasvini in State Budget to be presented by me on Feb. 8,” he said.

He alleged that Ayushman Bharat was a failed scheme as Centre had allocated a meagre Rs. 2,400 crore in the 2018-19 budget that is expected to cover 50 crore people.

182 couples enter into wedlock

Speaking at the mass marriage organised as part of Suttur Jathra celebrations by Suttur Mutt at Suttur Srikshetra, Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty called upon people to shun grand marriages and encourage mass marriages. Over 182 couples got married today as part of the Suttur Jathra Mahotsava.

“Poor people were risking their life after spending a large amount of money for grand marriage celebrations. My family had spent just Rs. 264 for my marriage with N.R. Narayana Murthy,” she said.

Inaugurating the celebrations, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy appreciated the Suttur Mutt for popularising mass marriage apart from educating farmers on modern methods of cultivation.

Recalling his family’s association with Suttur Mutt, he lauded the Mutt for service in the field of education, health, religion and other areas of rural development.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Sripeetha Ujjaini Siddalinga Rajadeshikendra Shivacharya Bhavathpada Mahaswamiji, Shanthalingeshwara Math Nimbala Sri Jadeya Shanthalingeshwara Mahaswamiji, MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy, District Minister G.T. Devegowda, Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, MLAs Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, M. Ashwin Kumar, B. Harshavardhan, C.S. Niranjankumar and others were present.

