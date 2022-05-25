Yogini Kaliji in city, interacts with Yoga teachers

May 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Internationally renowned Yogini and Founder of TriYoga, Yogini Kaliji from USA, who is on a visit to Mysuru, will also be taking part in the ongoing 80th birthday celebrations of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji at the Ashram on Nanjangud Road.

She was interacting with several yoga teachers and exponents at the residence of R. Krishna of N. Ranga Rao & Sons in Kuvempunagar here this morning. Stating that yoga is her life and breath, Yogini Kaliji maintained that there is no age for ‘atma’ and that age matters only to the physical body.

When asked what is TriYoga, Yogini Kaliji said that it includes Yogaflow and Prana Vidya as well as Yoga Philosophy, a vegetarian diet and Yoga music. Through these practices, the body-mind becomes a fit instrument for meditation and life.

Asked how she became a Yogini, she said “I was born with a nature to understand our source ‘Who am I?’ Once Kriyavati Siddhi began in 1980, my destiny was revealed.”

To another question on how can one say that India is the Vishwa Guru, she said that yoga is now a household word in the world due to India being the Vishwa Guru, which title it truly deserves.

“I have gratitude for Bharat as this great country held yoga classes for thousands of years while waiting for the rest of the world to be ready for the Universal Truth,” she maintained.

When asked how yoga brings the world together, she said that yoga, by its nature, unites the globe. There will be a sense of coming together when we place Ahimsa as our inner light to guide us, she added.

Continuing, Yogini Kaliji said that Sanatana Dharma is the ageless truth that reaches people at their own level while inspiring them to strive for the highest. It holds the keys to understanding our true nature, the ‘atma’, which is the ray of the divine, she said adding that Sanatana Dharma is the embodiment of the rivers of knowledge.

Elaborating on TriYoga, she said that it was born out of Kriyavati Siddhi, where the universal intelligence and Prana guides the body-mind through Yoga Sadhana for the benefit of others.

She said that Sri Ganapathy Swamiji and his mother Jayalakshmi Mata were her Gurus and she was grateful to them.

Yogini Kaliji presented a non-stop demonstration of self-taught Hasta Mudras on the occasion.

This is her 28th visit to India, with the first one being in 1980.

R. Krishna, his wife Suma Krishna and Mysuru Vedavyasa Prathistana Founder Dr. K. Raghavendra Pai were present. The 67-year-old Kaliji is regarded as the 238th most impressive person in the world. She has written many books on yoga and related subjects; delivered 58 keynote addresses at Yoga Conferences and other venues worldwide. She has taught TriYoga in more than 40 countries and is currently running 53 TriYoga centres across the world with 2,600 certified teachers. She is also advocating Hindu Sanatana Dharma across the globe