Your chair is safe; work to rescue our drought-hit State: GTD

November 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “Swami Siddharamaiah, as the Chief Minister with a strong and secure mandate, it’s imperative that you shift your focus from the fight for the CM’s post for five years and come to the aid of our people who are facing a severe drought,” said Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), speaking to reporters at Taluk Office in Mysuru yesterday.

“The people have entrusted you with 135 seats and instead of effectively governing the State, you seem to be embroiled in a power struggle. You are worried about your future as Chief Minister when you should be worried about the drought conditions of the State.