Youth bludgeoned to death 
News

Youth bludgeoned to death 

July 7, 2026

Mysuru: A 24-year-old man was found murdered inside a bus shelter near Hallikatte Circle under the jurisdiction of the KRS Police Station on Monday night. The crime came to light this morning after passers-by noticed the body and alerted the Police. His bike has also been recovered.   

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh, a resident of Bandihole in K.R. Pet taluk. A carpenter by profession, he was the only son in the family and lived with his mother. His father is deceased. 

According to the Police, Rakesh was killed after his head was crushed with a stone. Investigators suspect that more than one person may have been involved in the murder, as the victim appeared to have put up resistance before being overpowered. 

Police said, Rakesh was seen in the area yesterday evening in the company of another person. That individual has been taken in for questioning as part of the investigation. 

Based on preliminary information gathered from residents, the Police are also probing whether the murder was linked to a personal relationship. However, they said, all angles are being investigated. 

The body has been shifted to the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) mortuary for post-mortem examination. Police teams are scanning CCTV footage and collecting other evidence to identify those involved in the murder. 

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