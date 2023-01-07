Youth goes ‘missing’ after marrying ‘FB friend’

January 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In an incident straight out of any Sandalwood potboiler, a youth who befriended a girl on a social networking site and married her, has gone missing, leaving the latter in a fix.

In her complaint to K.R. Police on Jan. 4, the 28-year-old Tulasi a resident of Medarakeri, has stated that her husband K.N. Pradeep, 29 years, has gone missing since Nov. 7, 2022.

Tulasi and Pradeep came into contact on Facebook two years ago and soon the friendship blossomed into love. They later started living together at a rented home in Medarakeri.

On Nov. 3, 2022, Pradeep tied the knot to Tulasi near a Peepal tree en route to Chamundi Hill.

After marriage, they went straight to Sub-Registrar’s Office to register their marriage, but the officials insisted on furnishing documents like Aadhaar Card and others.

The duo went near KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand mostly to go to their native to bring the documents, when Pradeep told her to go home, saying that his friend was waiting for him. He went inside the stand and didn’t return home as promised by him, explained Tulasi in the complaint.

However, Pradeep was in touch with Tulasi over phone till Nov. 7. Since then, his mobile is switched off, Tulasi has stated further in the complaint.

Police have registered a missing case and have launched an investigation.