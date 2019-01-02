Youth injured, car damaged in separate accidents

Mysuru: In separate accidents that took place on Monday night, a youth was seriously injured when he rammed his scooter into a stationary vehicle and a car was damaged when it hit a roadside tree in the taluk.

In the first incident, a youth was seriously injured when he rammed his scooter into a stationary container lorry on Nanjangud Highway near Kadakola on Monday night.

The injured youth is 28-year-old Chandru, a resident of Kalalawadi village in the taluk.

On Monday at about 10 pm, Chandru was proceeding towards Nanjangud on his Honda Activa scooter when he hit the container lorry parked near the bridge near Kadakola resulting in Chandru suffering serious injuries. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru.

Mysuru Rural Sub Inspector Jayaprakash and staff who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, seized the scooter and has registered a case.

In the second incident, the front portion of a Maruti Swift car (KA-50-M-7408), was severely damaged when it hit a roadside tree near Alagaiahnahundi village on Bannur Road on Monday night.

It is learnt that, Sachin, a resident of Malavalli, who was behind the wheels was on his way to Mysuru, when he lost control of the car and rammed it into a roadside tree. Luckily, Sachin managed to escape without any serious injuries. The front portion of the car was severely damaged due to the impact.

Varuna Police, who rushed to the spot have seized the car and are investigating.



