Cooker burst in school: Minister visits K.R. Hospital

Mysuru: Mandya District In-charge Minister C.S. Puttaraju visited K.R. Hospital here this morning and enquired about the condition of the 9-year-old girl Sinchana, a 4th standard student of Sanghapura Government School in Pandavapura taluk who was injured when a pressure cooker reportedly burst at the school kitchen yesterday while the midday meal was getting readied. Puttaraju asked the doctors to provide the best treatment for the girl with burn injuries.

He instructed the school authorities not to utilise children in kitchen.

Pandavapura Taluk Development Officer Mahesh, K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent M. Srinivas and school staff were present.


January 2, 2019

