1.2-kg gold bar dacoity case: Mastermind on the run

December 5, 2025

Three detained for questioning

Mysore/Mysuru: Three persons have been detained by the Gundlupet Police for questioning in the sensational gold heist in which a gang of five to six armed dacoits robbed a Kerala-based goldsmith of a 1.2-kg gold bar worth around Rs. 1.5 crore along the Bandipur-Nagarahole forest stretch recently.

The detentions were made by the investigation team led by Gundlupet Town Police Inspector N. Jayakumar, sources in the Police told Star of Mysore.

Four teams were formed soon after the dacoity. One team was sent to Kerala, from where three suspects were picked up and brought to Karnataka. Despite the language barrier, the team camped in Kerala, gathered inputs and detained the trio, sources said. The detained persons were acting at the behest of a mastermind who is currently absconding, Police sources have confirmed.

His identity has been established, and efforts are on to secure his arrest. The three men have not yet been formally arrested but are undergoing intense interrogation. Based on their statements, the Police will determine their exact role and identify other possible accomplices.

The dacoity: On Nov. 20, Vinu, a goldsmith from Calicut, was travelling in a Maruti Brezza (KL-58-V-1595) with a friend from Kadakola, Nanjangud, returning to Kerala after purchasing the gold bar from a Mandya-based goldsmith who delivered it at Kadakola.

At around 7.30 pm near the Maddur Forest Check-post on the Bandipur–Moolehole stretch, three cars began trailing their vehicle. Near Moolehole, one car drove ahead while two others blocked their Brezza from behind, forcing it to stop.

The armed dacoits overpowered the duo. One assailant dragged Vinu’s friend from the driver’s seat and pushed him into the back, taking the wheel himself. The gang then drove the vehicle deep into the forest towards the Virajpet road, snatched the bag containing the gold bar and fled in their vehicles, leaving the victims stranded.

Vinu and his friend later drove back to the Maddur Forest Check-post and complained to the Gundlupet Town Police Station.

Investigation

Gundlupet Police analysed CCTV footage along the Bandipur route and pieced together details of the gold purchase. Acting on these leads, the Kerala team detained three suspects. Investigators are facing language constraints as the suspects speak only Malayalam.

Apart from mastermind, two more accused are on the run. All are expected to be arrested soon.