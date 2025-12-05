Litigant collapses; Judge turns lifesaver
Litigant collapses; Judge turns lifesaver

December 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A rare display of compassion and presence of mind occurred at the Mysuru City Court Complex yesterday, when a Judge personally rushed a collapsing litigant to the hospital in his own car, right in the middle of a case hearing.

The incident occurred at the Sixth Additional Junior Civil Court in the Chamarajapuram Court Complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard. Judge H.G. Harish Singh, who presides over the Court, stepped far beyond his judicial duties when he noticed a litigant suddenly collapsing.

Around 1 pm, while proceedings were underway, the man standing in the witness box fainted without warning, creating panic in the Court Hall. Lawyers and staff rushed to his aid, trying to give him water. But he remained severely disoriented and unable to respond.

Seeing the urgency of situation, Judge Harish immediately rose from the Bench and summoned the doctor from Court’s Health Centre.

The doctor examined the man and though ruling out a heart attack, warned that the symptoms indicated a possible stroke. He stressed that the patient had to be admitted to an ICU within an hour to prevent his condition from deteriorating further.

Without waiting for an ambulance, Judge Harish Singh put aside his Court duties and, with the assistance of Court staff, Police personnel and lawyers, carefully helped the man into his own car.

The Judge then drove him straight to Apollo BGS Hospitals in Kuvempunagar to ensure he received immediate medical care. The Judge’s prompt, humane response earned praise from lawyers, Court staff and members of the public who witnessed the episode.

