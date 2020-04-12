10 Fever Clinics to start functioning in city from tomorrow

April 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As one more step in the testing of COVID-19 symptoms, the district health authorities will be starting 10 exclusive Fever Clinics in city which would function from tomorrow (April.13) .

DHO Dr. R. Venkatesh said that all Fever Clinics will function from Primary Health Centres (PHCs) located across the city including Bannimantap, Saraswathipuram, Kuvempunagar, Shantinagar, Eeranagere, Nachanahallipalya, J.P. Nagar, Makkala Koota in Krishnamurthypuram and Chamaraja Double Road. The clinics will be open from 9 am to 5 pm.