DC warns against misuse of COIVD-19 donations

April 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that several complaints of misuse have been received regarding COVID-19 donations, including in cash and kind, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has warned organisations and individuals against misuse and misappropriation.

Speaking through Facebook Live, a Social Media Platform, Abhiram Sankar said that several associations, organisations and individuals have been engaged in distributing food, essential items and articles of daily use to the needy and the poor, following the COVID-19 lockdown. But there are complaints that some of them are misusing the donations and articles collected from citizens. Pointing out that such organisations which collect money from the public have to maintain proper accounts, he warned of action if charges of misuse of donations are proved.

Continuing, the DC said that his office has received several complaints about Fair Price Shops cheating the card holders in respect of weight of ration articles. He warned of registering a case against Fair Price Shops found indulging in unfair practices in order to make a quick buck.

Referring to complaints that several Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Clinics have remained shut despite orders from the Government to open, the DC cautioned that such Hospitals and Clinics have to be forcibly opened if they disobeyed the Government order to open.

He further said that all measures will be taken to contain the rising prices of essential commodities following the lockdown.

SP C.B. Ryshyanth said that more than 700 vehicles have been seized in the district for blatant violation of lockdown regulations and the seized vehicles will not be given back until the lockdown ends.

Warning of stern action against those found indulged in spreading fake news, the SP said that the public can go through the website: http://factcheck.ksp.gov.in for checking the veracity of news.

Emergency passes

Pointing out that passes will be issued to only those in genuine need, the SP said that those in need of emergency passes can send a message to 82779-54000. He further said that pass-seekers must only send a message to the said mobile number and not call it. Based on the message received, the authorities will seek the required documents from the seekers for issuing passes, he pointed out.