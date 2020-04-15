10 more positive cases in Mysuru, the highest in a single day

April 15, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: In a steep spike in COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru, 10 more cases have been reported today. With today’s increase, the cumulative positive cases in Mysuru have gone up to 58. Among these, 12 persons have been discharged.

According to a media bulletin released by Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka on Wednesday noon, the total number of positive cases in Karnataka have touched 277 with 11 deaths and 75 discharges.

In Karnataka since yesterday, there has been an increase of 17 cases and Mysuru has contributed 10 cases.

In Mysuru, nine of today’s cases are from Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics and the tenth one is a person who was suffering from SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection). All of them have been admitted to the designated COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road.

P-264, a 41-year-old male, P-265, a 30-year-old male, P-266, a 27-year-old male, P-267, a 35-year-old male, P-268, a 26-year-old male, P-269, a 23-year-old male, P-270, a 35-year-old male, P-271, a 28-year-old male and P-272, a 32-year-old male. All these positive patients are the employees of Jubilant Generics. P-273 is a 72-year-old male who has a history of SARI.

In Karnataka, there has been 11 deaths so far and the latest patient to die is 65-year-old P-250, a male patient and a resident of Chikkaballapura. He was referred from a private hospital, Bengaluru Urban to COVID-19 Designated Hospital, on late evening on Apr. 13, with complaint of H1N1 positive, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with obstructive sleep apnea and past history of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, hypertension. He died on the early morning of Apr. 15.