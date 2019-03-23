‘100 crore population living in slave mindset’

Orator Tejaswi Surya rips apart dynastic politics; says families enslaved India for selfish interests
Mysuru: He is in his twenties and has acquired a law degree and is a practicing lawyer. And he is in great demand for campaigning in different parts of the State for the Lok Sabha elections.
Tejaswi Surya is emerging as the new-generation youth icon of the party, thanks to his oratory skills and clarity on issues pertaining to the youth. Surya has become familiar in rightwing circles through social media, and he is addressing many rallies.
Yesterday he was in city to participate in voter awareness among youth campaign organised under the banner “Volunteers for Nation Students Conclave 2k19” at KSOU Convocation Hall.
True to his oratory skills, Surya, Secretary of the BJP State Youth Wing, dealt with various topics concerning national interest and said that India, despite having a strong population strength of over 100 crore, is still living in the mindset of slavery. “The main reason for this is we have been ruled for over 70 years by political families and dynastic politicians who treat Indian citizens as slaves,” he said.
“These families have ruled India as feudal lords and they consider India as their fiefdom. They have continued to treat people as slaves to safeguard the interests of their families. They tied the hands of the youth and did not allow them to prosper,” he charged.
“China and Pakistan have been continuously targeting India and terrorist strikes are one among them. Unfortunately, all these years we have kept quiet and though we were capable, we did not strike back. Even our sovereignty was threatened when our Parliament was attacked. Still we kept quiet and our leaders indulged in only talking, demoralising the Armed Forces,” he explained and added that now India is being seen as one of the powerful nations in the world.
Continuing his tirade against dynastic rule, Surya said that Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister has rattled the “feudal lords” as they know very well that their tradition of fooling and enslaving people will not be tolerated anymore. “While Modi has a single agenda of a New India and a Super Power India, the opposition Mahagatbandhan’s only agenda is to stop Modi.
“These families have intentionally kept the people poor with no access to good healthcare and education. Those who represented families entered politics and over the years their wealth grew beyond thousands of crores of rupees. These leaders have amassed wealth that is enough to sustain four to five generations of kith and kin,” he said.
“This amassing of wealth derailed democracy and we became a corrupt country. Even when Jawaharlal Nehru became the first Prime Minister, he said that he would give a pro-poor government. This pro-poor slogan was continued by successive governments led by one family and is now continued by Rahul Gandhi who turns out to be a big liar, misleading people and criticising the Armed Forces” he said.
He urged voters to vote on national issues and said if the nation is strong and if there is no threat and aggression from Pakistan and China, nobody can stop India from being a superpower. “The youth are already on our side. Modi is the biggest youth rock star in India today. The youth are the decisive voters in each constituency,” he said.
Member of erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, actor-director Rishabh Shetty, convener of “Volunteers for Nation Students Conclave 2k19” M.S. Harish Shenoy and others were present. On the occasion, Dr. Chandrashekhar of Aditya Hospital, who donated Rs. 1 crore to Armed Forces Welfare Fund, was felicitated.
True words, There is a dialogue in 3 idiot movie, aap kaare toh chamatkar aur hum karnge toh balatkaar.
Why then BJP doesn’t have anyone other then Yeddy son to be nominated as MP in Shimoga ??
ABHISHEK SINGH has been a member of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament representing Rajnandgaon, since 2014. He is the son of former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh of BJP.
Ex MP Baliram kyshap and son current MP Dinesh Kyshap, Will be able to give hundreds of example.
Talk what you did last 5 years, rather talking strange things to fool people again.
Do you think people doesn’t know Rahul is son of Sonia. and his father and grand mother lost their lives. Congress did Right to education, Right to information, brought metro train networks to all major cities of India, built world class airports, brought all multi national companies to India.
Boast on what you did in 5 years ?? Not rubbish
well sais Syed Matheen.
Great analysis by the author! Minority appeasement to be in power has destroyed India for 6 decades! All anti Indian forces join hands with one motive .. to defeat Modi!
Christian missionaries are frustrated because they can’t abuse Hinduism as the illegal foreign funds have been monitored all anti India activities by these pedophiles have been banned, so they are all frustrated
There are Congress members and followers of Mulla”s Islam asking for proof from our armed forces! As one of the Army’s major remarked, they were trained to protect the nation, patriotism be truthful and fight till the last drop of blood, but they were not trained to collect evidence to that they can convince the people who want to “Bleed India with thousand cuts` from inside India! Pakistan has done a phenomenal job of recruiting Indian Citizens whose heart bleeds for Pakistan and so, no point in wasting time trying to convince them!
Congress must be weary of taking these supports from the above kind of people! The only reason why they support Congres is because Congress can sell the nation to be in power, as it has demonstrated in 6 decades!
By the by, indira Gandhi was not a martyr, she was killed by Sikhs as she killed a lot of them for the sake of retaining power in Punjab! Unfortunately, even her death caused time 20000 Sikhs to be murdered by Congress! So, don’t insult the martyrs by calling her one
RAJIV was killed by LTTE because he sent the army to protect Tamils but used the army to kill the very Tamils whom they were supposed to protect! So, he too can’t be called a martyr He lived in a world of illusion that he had no enemies!