‘100 crore population living in slave mindset’

Orator Tejaswi Surya rips apart dynastic politics; says families enslaved India for selfish interests

Mysuru: He is in his twenties and has acquired a law degree and is a practicing lawyer. And he is in great demand for campaigning in different parts of the State for the Lok Sabha elections.

Tejaswi Surya is emerging as the new-generation youth icon of the party, thanks to his oratory skills and clarity on issues pertaining to the youth. Surya has become familiar in rightwing circles through social media, and he is addressing many rallies.

Yesterday he was in city to participate in voter awareness among youth campaign organised under the banner “Volunteers for Nation Students Conclave 2k19” at KSOU Convocation Hall.

True to his oratory skills, Surya, Secretary of the BJP State Youth Wing, dealt with various topics concerning national interest and said that India, despite having a strong population strength of over 100 crore, is still living in the mindset of slavery. “The main reason for this is we have been ruled for over 70 years by political families and dynastic politicians who treat Indian citizens as slaves,” he said.

“These families have ruled India as feudal lords and they consider India as their fiefdom. They have continued to treat people as slaves to safeguard the interests of their families. They tied the hands of the youth and did not allow them to prosper,” he charged.

“China and Pakistan have been continuously targeting India and terrorist strikes are one among them. Unfortunately, all these years we have kept quiet and though we were capable, we did not strike back. Even our sovereignty was threatened when our Parliament was attacked. Still we kept quiet and our leaders indulged in only talking, demoralising the Armed Forces,” he explained and added that now India is being seen as one of the powerful nations in the world.

Continuing his tirade against dynastic rule, Surya said that Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister has rattled the “feudal lords” as they know very well that their tradition of fooling and enslaving people will not be tolerated anymore. “While Modi has a single agenda of a New India and a Super Power India, the opposition Mahagatbandhan’s only agenda is to stop Modi.

“These families have intentionally kept the people poor with no access to good healthcare and education. Those who represented families entered politics and over the years their wealth grew beyond thousands of crores of rupees. These leaders have amassed wealth that is enough to sustain four to five generations of kith and kin,” he said.

“This amassing of wealth derailed democracy and we became a corrupt country. Even when Jawaharlal Nehru became the first Prime Minister, he said that he would give a pro-poor government. This pro-poor slogan was continued by successive governments led by one family and is now continued by Rahul Gandhi who turns out to be a big liar, misleading people and criticising the Armed Forces” he said.

He urged voters to vote on national issues and said if the nation is strong and if there is no threat and aggression from Pakistan and China, nobody can stop India from being a superpower. “The youth are already on our side. Modi is the biggest youth rock star in India today. The youth are the decisive voters in each constituency,” he said.

Member of erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, actor-director Rishabh Shetty, convener of “Volunteers for Nation Students Conclave 2k19” M.S. Harish Shenoy and others were present. On the occasion, Dr. Chandrashekhar of Aditya Hospital, who donated Rs. 1 crore to Armed Forces Welfare Fund, was felicitated.





