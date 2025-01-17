105th Convocation of UoM tomorrow

January 17, 2025

31,689 students including Graduates, Post-Graduates and Ph.D awardees to receive various degrees; highest of 63.18 percent are female students

Mysuru: The 105th annual convocation ceremony of University of Mysore (UoM) is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Jan. 18) at 11 am at Crawford Hall and a total of 31,689 students including the Graduates, Post-Graduates and Ph.D awardees will be receiving various degrees.

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath shared the details related to the annual ceremony during the media conference held at UoM Academic Council Hall, at the premises of Crawford Hall, here yesterday.

Prof. Lokanath said that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of the Varsity, will be presiding over the ceremony. Prof. (Dr.) T.P. Singh, a faculty of Bio-technology, Department of Bio-Physics, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, will deliver the convocation address. Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar will be present.

A total of 31,689 students will be receiving various degrees, including 9,277 male graduates and 15,808 females, 2,226 male Post-Graduates and 4,074 females, 164 Ph.D male awardees and 140 females. Like previous years, the female students continue to surpass males, with 63.18 percent successful students being females and 36.81 percent males, setting a perfect example for women’s empowerment, said Prof. Lokanath.

In all, 216 students will be receiving Gold Medals and cash prizes, that includes 139 females.

Arts: C. Kavya, who holds MA in Kannada, has secured 11 medals and five cash prizes. Seema Samba Hegde of MA in Sanskrit has secured 13 medals and one cash prize. In the graduate section, P.K. Sangeeta has secured five medals and seven cash prizes while K.H. Darshan, two medals and one cash prize.

Commerce: N. Rakshita of M.Com has secured four medals and one cash prize and Sanjana Prabhu, also of M.Com, has secured three medals and two cash prizes. In B.Com, K. Kushi has secured three medals and two cash prizes.

Education: N. Harshita, who holds M.Ed, has secured five medals and two cash prizes and in B. Ed, S. Keerthana has secured two each of medals and cash prizes.

Law: R. Devanand, who holds LLM degree, has secured three medals and cash prizes and Pratheeksha Pawaskar, who holds a BA, LLB, has secured one medal.

Science and Technology: M.R. Bhoomika, who has M.Sc in Chemistry, has secured highest of 18 medals and four cash prizes while Vivina Swedel Thoras, M.Sc in Botany, 10 medals and two cash prizes. B.V. Vinay, B.Sc, six medals and five cash prizes and M.S. Deepika Gowda, four medals and seven cash prizes.

Vacancy: Prof. Lokanath said, there is a 73 percent vacancy of lecturers, that is currently being managed by guest faculty, with an experience of 15 years, proving beneficial in maintaining academic quality. There is a requirement of permanent lecturers, with the process on to conduct recruitment to fill vacant posts, pending approval from Finance Department. Recruitment will be conducted for 76 backlog posts first, he added. Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. N. Nagaraj was present.

Conferring of Hon. Doctorates

The University of Mysore will be conferring Honoris Causa (Honorary Doctorate) on three eminent personalities, during the 105th Convocation Ceremony tomorrow.

The recipients of Hon. Doctorate for this year are: Dr. A.C. Shanmugam, Founder of Rajarajeswari Group of Institutions, Dr. Babu K. Veeregowda, Vice-Chairman and Chief, HNTB, North East Division and Shaheen Majeed, Global CEO & Managing Director of the Sami-Sabinsa Group.

Former Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Dr. Sudha Murty, who had been chosen for the Hon. Doctorate during the 100th Convocation Ceremony of UoM held in the year 2020, and had skipped the ceremony due to Covid-19 restrictions, will also be conferred the honour during this Convocation ceremony, said VC Prof. N.K. Lokanath.