Railway underpass road at Yadavagiri finally asphalted

January 17, 2025

Mysuru: The Railway underpass road near the defunct Ideal Jawa factory in Yadavagiri, located in the Medar Block of Bamboo Bazar, has finally been asphalted, bringing much-needed relief to motorists.

Previously, the road’s asphalt had peeled off, leaving potholes that posed a severe danger to vehicle users. The issue was highlighted in Star of Mysore on Jan. 11, in an article titled “Yadavagiri Railway underpass road in dire need of attention.”

The report spurred authorities into action, though their initial response was a temporary fix, with potholes being filled haphazardly with soil. These interim measures underscored the negligence of authorities concerned in properly addressing the road’s condition.

However, yesterday, the Railway Department fully asphalted the underpass road, making it safer and easier for vehicles to traverse. While the asphalting has significantly improved the road, the footpath in the area remains in disrepair and requires urgent attention.

Residents have also called for the removal of overgrown vegetation around the underpass and urged the implementation of a comprehensive development plan to enhance the overall aesthetics and functionality of the underpass and its surroundings.

Adding to the challenges, some residents have reported that the road leading from the railway underpass to Sankalp Central Park often suffers damage due to heavy overnight water flow caused by overflowing water tanks in nearby houses. Addressing these issues is essential to ensure the long-term usability and upkeep of the underpass road.

