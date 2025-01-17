Think global to be successful entrepreneur: N.R. Narayana Murthy

January 17, 2025

Mysore Entrepreneurship Forum (MEF), a new initiative by Bherunda Foundation of MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, inaugurated in city

Mysuru: Founder of Infosys and Padma Vibhushan N.R. Narayana Murthy has given a clarion call for the entrepreneurs to think global, without restricting themselves to the country.

He was addressing a gathering of entrepreneurs after inaugurating a programme organised to launch Mysore Entrepreneurship Forum (MEF) at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza in the city this morning. The MEF is a new initiative of Bherunda Foundation headed by a member of Mysore Royal Family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the Mysuru-Kodagu MP, who is also an entrepreneur.

Narayana Murthy said, the entrepreneurs should have a presence in global market, without restricting themselves to India, which naturally brings in success.

“Just because we are based out of Mysuru, our market should not be limited. Across the globe, we should provide quality service, at affordable rate. It is only then, we can achieve greater heights and become a successful entrepreneur,” advised Narayana Murthy.

“The countries like China, Japan, United States and Germany have their presence in Global Market, due to quality and competitive rates that facilitate the expansion of market. India has agriculture economy, but the production is far below the potential. But in the developed countries, both quality and production are more, due to the incorporation of technology in farming. For example, Israel which receives scanty rainfall, accounts for higher farm produces without compromising on its quality,” said Narayana Murty.

“We should shed ego and embrace simplicity in approach. The youths should develop new ideas and the elders should stand as a pillar of support,” he underlined.

Taking a dig at Indian Education System, Narayana Murthy said, it is for passing the students from one class to another, without imparting the education that develops problem-solving ability among the students and to generate new ideas.

“I advise Yaduveer that, every policy maker should devise a education system to sharpen the nuances of the students,” said Narayana Murthy.

Former Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Padma Shri Dr. Sudha Murty said, the entrepreneur faces several challenges in his/her venture, but the family support counts more in facing the hurdles efficiently.

“There will be several ups and downs, but the family should not feel let down. In a country like America, a survey revealed that, the reason behind the successful venture is formidable family support. The entrepreneurs lack sufficient time for the society and family, but the women in the family, who are naturally powerful than men, keep the family afloat and maintain the rapport with the society,” she said.

Recalling her upbringing, Dr. Sudha Murty said, “I also belonged to a middle-class family, with my father being a teacher, with neither of us knowing a smattering of English. Similar was the background of Narayana Murthy. But he is a man of discipline, with unwavering dedication, that contributed in the success of Infosys. It earned him the nicknames ‘Terror in Infosys’ and ‘Corporate Gandhi’, but he prefers to remain humble, without showing off.”

In his address, Yaduveer Wadiyar said, unlike other cities, Mysuru has witnessed a tremendous growth. The focus should be on addressing socially relevant issues and foster business opportunities, without ignoring political ethos.

Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, wife of Yaduveer Wadiyar, D. Sudhanva, Managing Director of Excelsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., entrepreneurs Sam Cherian Kumbukattu and Bhaskar Kalale, Pavan Ranga, Director, N. Ranga Rao & Sons Pvt. Ltd., and others were present on the occasion.