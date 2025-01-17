Siddaramaiah will go before his term as CM: Vijayendra

January 17, 2025

Mysuru: State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said that Siddaramaiah will not complete his full term as the Chief Minister of the State.

He was speaking to mediapersons during his visit to Suttur Mutt branch, located at the foot of Chamundi Hill, here this morning,

“The knives are out for the removal of Siddaramaiah as CM of the State. Siddaramaiah is an experienced person in politics and with that experience he is working to thwart the conspiracies of his political opponents to dislodge him. He is targeting Dy. CM D.K. Shivakumar, who is posing a threat to his chair. Shivakumar maintains that he has played a pivotal role in bringing Congress party to power in the State and dreams of becoming the CM. But Siddaramaiah wants to prevent Dy.CM Shivakumar from becoming CM in case he is forced to resign,” alleged B.Y. Vijayendra.

When asked about the tussle for power in his own party, Vijayendra said that he will continue as State BJP President and bring the party back to power in Karnataka. He expressed confidence that all confusions in the State BJP would end soon.

Vijayendra also criticised CM Siddaramaiah for using Caste Census Report for his political ends stating that the Chief Minister remembered the report whenever he realised that his position as CM was in danger.