Veerashaiva-Lingayat Global Business Conclave begins

Mysuru: A three-day Veerashaiva-Lingayat Global Business Conclave-2025, organised by the International Lingayat Youth Forum (ILYF), began this morning at Maharaja’s College Grounds here. The conclave aims to promote business opportunities and socio-economic growth within the community.

State BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra, alongside Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, jointly inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp and cutting the ribbon for expo stalls.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayendra highlighted the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community’s legacy of Akshara Dasoha and Anna Dasoha. Emphasising the importance of socio-economic empowerment, he said, “The growth of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community in all aspects is pivotal.”

Kayakave Kailasa

Referring to the 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, Vijayendra remarked, “Basavanna was not merely an individual (Vyakti) but a source of strength (Shakti). His philosophy of Kayakave Kailasa — work is worship — remains relevant even today. Basavanna inspired societal transformation by urging people to see God in their work and service. He became a Vishwaguru not just through his Vachanas but by leading a social revolution that uplifted lives.”

Vijayendra also lauded the community’s significant contributions to Karnataka’s cultural and traditional heritage, calling it a matter of pride for all Veerashaiva-Lingayats.

“The ILYF has done an excellent job by organising this mega event at the right time. I thank the ILYF for hosting such conclaves and engaging in activities that promote entrepreneurship, business acumen, and trade advancement within the community’s business groups. The ILYF is also contributing significantly to the community’s organisational and overall growth,” he noted.

Unity and success

“The community must recognise that unity is the key to success, as evidenced by numerous examples from the past,” said Vijayendra. He urged the promotion of young entrepreneurs and businessmen within the community to help them achieve their ambitions. He praised the organisers for uniting a diverse group of community entrepreneurs under one platform.

Reflecting on a personal experience, Vijayendra shared how he once aspired to become a businessman when his father, B.S. Yediyurappa, lost the Shikaripura Assembly election in 1999. During that time, the late Café Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha visited their home and offered valuable advice on starting a business.

“Siddhartha shared his experiences and provided prudent guidance, which I continue to value deeply,” Vijayendra said.

Mentoring the young

“The community’s entrepreneurs and businessmen must focus on growing their trade within realistic limits, as overreaching can have adverse effects. Moreover, they should remember that death without achievement is an insult to death itself, and a life without ideals is an insult to life. Established entrepreneurs in the community must guide and mentor the younger generation to help them excel in their respective fields,” he added.

Dr. Dharma Prasad, a past President of Team EC, Mysuru, highlighted that the previous two conclaves, held in Bengaluru and Hubballi, had generated a total business of Rs. 1,388 crore, showcasing their success.

In his address, MLC and ILYF Founder President K.S. Naveen stated that the ILYF maintains active connections with community members globally to promote industrial entrepreneurship. He also announced plans for a mega conclave in Dubai, with preparations already underway.

Justice Subhash B. Adi, Chairman of State Committee of National Green Tribunal, MLA H.M. Ganesh Prasad, and ILYF Mysuru Chapter President K.S. Mahadeva Prasad also spoke. Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil, Conclave Chairman B.S. Prashanth, Chairman of the Federation of Industries of India (TMA) BhalchandraSinh RaoRane, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of ADARSH Group B.M. Jayeshankar and other dignitaries were present.

Event highlights

The three-day event includes seminar sessions on each day, featuring eminent personalities and entrepreneurs from various fields delivering insightful lectures.

Evening cultural programmes are another highlight, with noted actor Daali Dhananjaya inaugurating the sessions at 6.30 pm today, followed by a musical concert by composer and singer Vasuki Vaibhav.

Tomorrow, renowned playback singers Rajesh Krishnan and Archana Udupa will present a musical concert at 7 pm. On the concluding day (Jan. 19), playback singer Ananya Bhat will deliver a live concert at 7 pm.