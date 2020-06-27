13 COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru today; total 238

June 27, 2020

City medical student among those contracted virus

Kodagu reports a total of 40 cases; Chamarajanagar 20

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru reported 13 COVID-19 positive cases today (June 27) taking the total positive cases to 238. Till yesterday, the cumulative number of patients getting discharged stood at 128. In today’s cases, five are females and the rest are men.

The positive cases, however, have to be confirmed by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar in his daily evening media bulletin. In the list of today’s positive cases, there is a medical student and three Policemen. While two positive cases are under investigation, one person is a returnee from Bangkok. Six are primary and secondary contacts of the patients who had contracted the disease earlier.

Yesterday, five persons including a one-year-old baby tested positive for COVID-19. Out of five cases, two persons have travel history of inter-State (Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu) and two patients inter-District (Chamarajanagar and Mandya). Another is a case of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

A doctor of a private clinic in Mysuru has also tested positive yesterday. The doctor is from Shafia Clinic on Ashoka Road. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram Sankar has appealed to the people who have visited the clinic from June 10 to June 24 to register themselves by calling: 1077 or 0821-2423200.

Kodagu cases

Four more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Kodagu today taking the total number to 40. A 33-year-old who has travel history from Bengaluru and directly admitted to Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, Madikeri, a 35-year-old healthcare worker in Murnad, a 14-year-old who is a primary contact of positive case from Shirangala in Somwarpet Taluk tested positive today.

This apart, an 8-year-old who is a primary contact of positive case from Hulase in Kushalnagar contracted the disease. With the latest cases, the total number of positive cases has risen to 40. Three persons have been discharged and there are 37 active cases. 19 areas have been declared as Containment Zones.

Yesterday, six fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kodagu. A family of three comprising husband, wife and a two-year-old child have tested positive. The family had a travel history to Bengaluru. After their return to the district, they stayed at Hundi and Nelyahudikeri.

Other cases were a 24-year-old person from Shanivarasanthe in Somwarpet taluk who had returned from Pune, a 23-year-old person from Kondangeri of Virajpet taluk who had a travel history to Sharjah and a 46-year-old person from Hulase in Kushalnagar who had returned from Bengaluru.

Chamarajanagar

In Chamarajanagar, 11 new positive cases were reported yesterday including a 32-year-old woman Police Constable. Of the cases, nine cases have been reported from Gundlupet and one each from Chamarajanagar and Kollegal have been reported. Of them, seven are men and four are women. The total cases in Chamarajanagar that once was a green zone for a long time has risen to 20.