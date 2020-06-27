13 COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru today; total 238
COVID-19, News

13 COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru today; total 238

June 27, 2020
  • City medical student among those contracted virus
  • Kodagu reports a total of 40 cases; Chamarajanagar 20

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru reported 13 COVID-19 positive cases today (June 27) taking the total positive cases to 238. Till yesterday, the cumulative number of patients getting discharged stood at 128. In today’s cases, five are females and the rest are men.

The positive cases, however, have to be confirmed by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar in his daily evening media bulletin. In the list of today’s positive cases, there is a medical student and three Policemen. While two positive cases are under investigation, one person is a returnee from Bangkok. Six are primary and secondary contacts of the patients who had contracted the disease earlier.

Yesterday, five persons including a one-year-old baby tested positive for COVID-19. Out of five cases, two persons have travel history of inter-State (Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu) and two patients inter-District (Chamarajanagar and Mandya). Another is a case of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

A doctor of a private clinic in Mysuru has also tested positive yesterday. The doctor is from Shafia Clinic on Ashoka Road. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram Sankar has appealed to the people who have visited the clinic from June 10 to June 24 to register themselves by calling: 1077 or 0821-2423200.

Kodagu cases

Four more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Kodagu today taking the total number to 40. A 33-year-old who has travel history from Bengaluru and directly admitted to Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, Madikeri, a 35-year-old healthcare worker in Murnad, a 14-year-old who is a primary contact of positive case from Shirangala in Somwarpet Taluk tested positive today.

READ ALSO  K.R. Nagar Bank Manager tests positive for COVID-19; Bank sealed

This apart, an 8-year-old who is a primary contact of positive case from Hulase in Kushalnagar contracted the disease. With the latest cases, the total number of positive cases has risen to 40. Three persons have been discharged and there are 37 active cases. 19 areas have been declared as Containment Zones.

Yesterday, six fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kodagu. A family of three comprising husband, wife and a two-year-old child have tested positive. The family had a travel history to Bengaluru. After their return to the district, they stayed at Hundi and Nelyahudikeri.

Other cases were a 24-year-old person from Shanivarasanthe in Somwarpet taluk who had returned from Pune, a 23-year-old person from Kondangeri of Virajpet taluk who had a travel history to Sharjah and a 46-year-old person from Hulase in Kushalnagar who had returned from Bengaluru.

Chamarajanagar 

In Chamarajanagar, 11 new positive cases were reported yesterday including a 32-year-old woman Police Constable. Of the cases, nine cases have been reported from Gundlupet and one each from Chamarajanagar and Kollegal have been reported. Of them, seven are men and four are women. The total cases in Chamarajanagar that once was a green zone for a long time has risen to 20.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “13 COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru today; total 238”

  1. Cerberus says:
    June 27, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    PM Modi with nicely trimmed beard and equally well -groomer hair on his head says:”Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that India was much better placed than many other nations on the Covid-19 situation”. The hairdresser must have been tested negative for the virus, a perk only people in power like him can have!
    India had had a tiny fraction of foreign tourists that visit even Singapore, a tiny country, just one city. Other countries in Europe and N.America received many millions of tourists. Yet, the Virus will not go away! Still, the virus cases are creeping up and up.
    His words sound silly and irrelevant for those who are infected in Karnataka and elsewhere, and who had to suffer. For a policeman who is infected with this Virus, in Mysuru, and suffering dreadful chills and fever, comparatively number of cops infected in New York city does not give him any comfort , and release from the suffering.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching