15,000 to perform Yoga at Palace on June 21, rehearsal on June 18

June 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Unlike previous years when Yoga Associations in the city were eager to better the record of previous years on International Day of Yoga on June 21, the forthcoming ninth Yoga Day event will be a mere show with 10,000 to 15,000 participants under the aegis of District Administration and Department of Ayush.

The Mysore Palace premises has been selected for Yoga performance involving over 500 Yoga Schools in the city who under Mysuru Yoga Federation will be joining hands with the Department of Ayush for the annual event.

The theme for this year is ‘Yoga For Humanity’ and not ignoring the reputation of Mysuru as Yoga capital, the related organisations are making their own efforts to attract more number of people.

The District Administration has already held a meeting with Mysuru Yoga Federation and other organisations for the success of the event, discussing about the nature of preparations and suggestions to Yoga Schools to mobilise more participants.

On the advise of District Administration, Yoga training is being conducted at various schools and colleges. As per protocol, the information on every asanas will be given to the attendees.

Mysuru was in focus during the International Day of Yoga last year, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Yogasana in front of the Palace. An estimated 17,000 people had performed Yogasana along with the PM.

The District Administration has issued a circular instructing Deputy Director of PU Education (DDPU) and Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) to send students, especially those practicing Yogasana, to participate in Yoga Day at Palace.

On June 21, the stage programme will be held in front of the Palace from 6.30 am to 7 am. District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the event. MLAs Tanveer Sait, K. Harishgowda and T. S. Srivatsa, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and AYUSH District Officer Pushpa will be present.

Asanas in protocol

Following the stage programme, Yogasana demonstration will be held from 7 am to 7.45 am. Prior to that, the participants will do four-minute light exercise, followed by Thadasana, Vrikshasana, Paada Hastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Trikonasana and Samadandasana. Later for 25 minutes, asanas like Bhadrasana, Vachrasana, Ardha Ustrasana, Ustrasana, Shashankasana, Utkana Mandookasana, Vakrasana, Makarasana will be performed.

After performing Kapalabhati, Nadi Shobha Pranayama, Sheetali Pranayama and Bhramari Pranayama, the Yoga Day will conclude with meditation.

Meanwhile, a Yoga rehearsal will be held at the Palace premises on June 18 from 6.30 am.