1968-73 batch Civil Engineering Graduates of UVCE celebrate ‘Golden Jubilee’ in Mysuru

February 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The 1968-73 batch Civil Engineering Graduates of University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), Bangalore University, celebrated ‘Golden Jubilee’ at Silent Shores in city recently.

On the occasion, they felicitated their English Professor Dr. C.N. Srinath.

Prof. M. Krishne Gowda was the chief guest. Engineer V.N. Prasad was the Celebrations Convener. High ranking professionals and batch-mates from India and Overseas attended.

UVCE was the brainchild of two of India’s greatest visionaries — Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya (Sir MV).

It was in 1916 – 17, Nalwadi extended full support to Sir MV for the creation of a Centre of Excellence in Engineering fields and thus came into existence the College — then called ‘Government Engineering College’ and later named after the visionary Sir MV.

“The College was the first Engineering College founded in the then ‘Mysore State’; now Karnataka; and only the fifth Engineering College in the entire country. It has produced umpteen luminaries spread all over the world today. Admissions were purely by merit and no capitation fees. Annual tuition fee was less than Rs. 400; nurtured by highly eminent Professors over ‘Five Years – Ten Semesters’ — with the intent of creating best Engineering Brains,” says V.N. Prasad.

“Thanks to the current political dispensation, UVCE is today an ‘Autonomous University — akin to the status of IITs or IIMs. The Karnataka Government took the decision on the 15th of September, 2022, when this historic transformation took place. The Autonomy ‘DELINKS’ the College from Bangalore University and the State is committed to providing annual budgetary allocation, an independent Governing Council and an expert body to prepare syllabi and employ competent teaching and supporting staff to keep up high standard of education in an effort to restore the past glory of the great institute,” Prasad added.