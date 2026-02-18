2 Bengaluru-based drugs suppliers arrested

February 18, 2026

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police, who were targeting local drug peddlers to make Mysuru a drug-free city, are now targeting those supplying narcotic substances to city.

On Feb. 17, CCB Police have arrested two Bengaluru-based drugs suppliers and have seized 51.83 grams MDMA drug worth about Rs. 5.10 lakh and 2.230 kgs ganja worth about Rs. 1.25 lakh besides seizing a Hyundai i20 car (DL-7-CP-8989) from them. The arrested drugs suppliers have been identified as 27-year-old R. Pramod and 23-year-old M. Vikas, both residents of Vijayananda Nagar in Nadini Layout, Bengaluru.

A case has been registered at Metagalli Police Station and both the accused have been remanded to Judicial Custody.

CCB Police said that strict action is being taken against those supplying drugs to Mysuru from other States and a hawk eye vigil is being kept on the activities of drugs supplying accused persons and drug peddlers.

CCB ACP Mohammed Shariff Rawther guided Inspector Shabeer Hussain, Sub-Inspectors K. Lepaksha, Jyotsnaraj and Revanasiddappa and staff Madhukumar, Chethan, Rajasab, Yashwanthkumar, Kiran Rathod, Santosh Pawar, Hazarath Ali, Sameer, Mamatha and Siddaraju took part in the nabbing and seizing operation.