NJ Hospital conducts Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Session
News

NJ Hospital conducts Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Session

February 18, 2026

Mysuru: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, NJ Hospital, Mysuru, conducted an interactive awareness session on menstrual hygiene for high school girl students of St. Joseph’s School.

The awareness session was led by Dr. D. Sindhu Lakshmi, who spoke to students about menstruation, menstrual hygiene practices, common myths, nutrition during periods and simple yogasana to manage menstrual discomfort. The discussion was conducted in an age-appropriate and student-friendly manner, encouraging open interaction.

Special emphasis was laid on normalising menstruation and breaking long-standing social taboos through correct scientific knowledge. The students actively participated and shared their questions freely, making the session informative and engaging.

Speaking on the occasion, Maria Laila, Principal of St. Joseph’s School, said, “Such awareness sessions are very important for our students, as they help them understand their bodies better and build confidence. We appreciate NJ Hospital for taking this meaningful initiative for the well-being of our students.”

School management lauded the initiative by NJ Hospital, noting its role in promoting adolescent health and awareness.

