Bengaluru Chalo tomorrow: KSRTC puts brakes on staff;  moves ‘No Work No Pay’ policy

February 18, 2026

Mysuru: With the employees of various Transport Corporations including KSRTC giving a call for Bengaluru Chalo tomorrow (Feb. 19) under the banner of Joint Committee of Trade Unions, KSRTC authorities have taken all precautionary measures to ensure smooth operation of buses in the interest of commuters.

Bengaluru Chalo has been called to exert pressure on the State Government to revise the salary and clear pending salary arrears.

As part of the Chalo, the staff on leave and week off from KSRTC, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) are expected to take part in the protest organised at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

Warnings

To deter a large number of employees from taking part in the protest, KSRTC has invoked ‘No Work No Pay’ policy, effective from 48 hours prior to the strike.

The respective Depot Managers and Divisional Traffic Officers (DTOs) have been specifically instructed to implement the policy. If any staff including drivers, conductors and mechanic is found absent, the day’s pay will be cut and unauthorised leave is also not allowed, as KSRTC being a public service sector, there is no provision for leave.

However, neither of the employees have applied for leave so far, a KSRTC Officer said.

Bus trips

KSRTC Mysuru Rural depot alone has 675 buses operating 2,300 and odd trips, besides 75 Inter-State trips. While the KSRTC Urban Depot has 540 buses covering 2,266 trips daily.

KSRTC Divisional Controller (DC)-Urban, H.T. Veeresh told Star of Mysore this morning that all the staff attached to four depots — Kuvempunagar, Sathagalli, Hinkal and Vijayanagar — including drivers, conductors and mechanics, have been told to attend duty. However, as a precautionary measure, a letter seeking Police security has been written to the competent authorities, to facilitate the smooth operation of buses, without any disruption in services.

KSRTC Rural DC Srinivas said, we are taking measures so that passengers are not left inconvenienced.