Youth dies of injuries
February 18, 2026

Mysuru: A 22-year-old youth, who had sustained critical injuries, after accidentally falling down, while pulling the yoke of a bullock cart, during the Bandi Habba of village deity Bandarasamma, at Talkad  village in T. Narasipur taluk yesterday, succumbed this morning.

The deceased is identified as Praveen, who had been admitted at the District Hospital on KRS Road here, where he breathed his last.

Praveen was holding the yoke of bullock cart carrying the idol of village deity and decorated by flowers of myriad hues. Following the crowd, the panicked pair of oxen ran haywire, when he allegedly fell down and suffered grievous injuries, it is said.

A case has been registered at Talkad Police Station.

