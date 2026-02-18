Vehicle Inspection and Certification Centre shifted

February 18, 2026

Mysuru: Following public complaints of traffic congestion in front of the Regional Transport Office (West) at Chamarajapuram during vehicle inspections, authorities have decided to shift the Inspection and Certification (I&C) Centre to ease the situation.

The new I&C Centre, for issuance and renewal of Fitness Certificates and Registration Certificates, new vehicle registrations and processing of vehicles migrated from other States, will now function near the Regional Transport Office (East) at Devanur Extension, Rajivnagar Third Stage in Mysuru with effect from Mar. 1, 2026.

In a press release, the Regional Transport Office has sought the co-operation of public and vehicle showrooms regarding the shifting.

For details or clarification, public may contact Paramesh on Mob: 99455-37375, according to a press release from the Regional Transport Officer (West).