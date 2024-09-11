2017 Hinkal site allotment scam: Lokayukta issues notices to 18 MUDA officials

September 11, 2024

Mysuru: A day after the Karnataka High Court postponed the hearing on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s petition challenging the legality of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanction for his prosecution in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site scam case to Sept. 12 (Thursday), the Lokayukta has issued notices to 18 officials over allegations of improper site allocations to over 350 influential individuals by MUDA.

In its notice, the Lokayukta has summoned these officials for an inquiry before Sept. 12. This directive follows a 2017 complaint by RTI activist Gangaraju, accusing officials of illegal land transactions.

Notices for dereliction of duty have been served to the former MUDA Superintending Engineer, Secretary, Special Land Acquisition Officer, Executive Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineers and Assistant Engineer, all in power in 2017.

Gangaraju’s complaint, filed on Dec. 23, 2017, alleges that land meant for public use was diverted to political figures and other powerful individuals.

The case revolves around Survey No. 89 in Hinkal, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, Mysuru, where 7 acres and 18 guntas of land were acquired by MUDA for layout development under the Ashraya Project.

Gangaraju raised his concerns with the Superintendent of Police of Mysuru’s Lokayukta Anti-Corruption Squad, urging formal action against those responsible, as his claims had been substantiated.

It is alleged that during 1996-97, then Hinkal Panchayat President Krishnamade Gowda, along with the Panchayat Secretary and members, unlawfully encroached on the land under the pretence of allocating it to the underprivileged.

Reports indicate that fraudulent documents were created without MUDA’s authorisation, leading to the illegal allotment of over 350 sites, each measuring 25×25 feet.

Influential got sites: These sites were allegedly distributed to a wide range of individuals, including BEML employees, school teachers, Panchayat PDOs, post office staff, government workers, as well as Panchayat Presidents and Vice-Presidents.

Gangaraju accused Panchayat officials of being directly or indirectly involved in the decision-making process that led to these illegal allotments. Despite multiple appeals to MUDA authorities to investigate, no action was taken, prompting Gangaraju to seek intervention from higher authorities.

His 2017 complaint, filed with both MUDA and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), called for the recovery of the encroached land. An FIR was registered by the ACB on May 31, 2022, under various Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code. The case was later transferred to Lokayukta in 2022, with charges against officials for failing to protect the property.