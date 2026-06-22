3 of a family end lives 

June 22, 2026

Mysuru: Three members of a family committed suicide alleging harassment by a youth belonging to an upper caste at Kempaiahnahundi in T. Narasipur taluk in the district.

The deceased are Shivanna (50), his wife Nagarathna (45) and their daughter Rakshitha (22). According to Police, the incident came to light when Shivanna’s relatives found the bodies of all three persons at their new house on Kempaiahnahundi Main Road this morning.

Police also recovered a death note in which the deceased have blamed one Ullas Gowda of the same village, for taking the extreme step. It is said, Ullas and Rakshitha, who belonged to different castes, were in a relationship. However, both families were not in favour of their marriage.

Meanwhile, Rakshitha’s parents fixed her marriage with a person from Belagola in Srirangapatna and the marriage was scheduled on June 25 and 26. Earlier, the elders of the village had also conducted a meeting with both the families in the presence of Ullas and Rakshitha and advised them to stay away.

However, it is alleged that Ullas had called Rakshitha and threatened her to create a ruckus in the marriage hall. Fearing this, Shivanna, Nagarathna and Rakshitha left their old house and arrived at their new house last night where they consumed poison.

On receiving information, Mysuru SP Mallikarjun Baladandi and T. Narasipur Police visited the spot and conducted mahazar. A case has been registered at Varuna Police Station.