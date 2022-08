30 artistes chosen for Janapada Academy Awards

August 19, 2022

Gururaj of Mysuru, Channamma and V.N. Shivaramu of Mandya and K.C. Devaki of Kodagu among awardees

Bengaluru: Thirty senior folk artistes, one from each district across the State and two folk experts will be presented the ‘Karnataka Janapada Academy Awards‘ for the year 2022.

Announcing the list of award winners at a press meet here yesterday, Academy Chairperson and Padma Shri Awardee Manjamma Jogathi said that the award carries a cash prize of Rs. 25,000 and citation for senior folk artistes while for folk expert it is Rs. 50,000 with a citation. The awards will be presented at a programme which will be held later.

The awardees are: Gururaj of Mysuru (Tamburi Pada), K.C. Devaki (Janapada Hadugarike), Channamma of Mandya (Tatvapada), Chinnammaiah of Bengaluru Urban (Janapada Kathegara), Hucha Hanumaiah of Bengaluru Rural (Janapada Vaidya), G. Gurumurthy of Ramanagar (Tatvapada), Hanumakka of Tumakuru (Sobane Pada), D.R. Rajappa of Kolar (Janapada Hadugarike), Devendrappa of Shivamogga (Dollu Kunitha), Dr. K. Rameshwarappa of Chitradurga (Janapada Hadugarike), D.G. Nagarajappa of Davanagere (Bhajane), Narayanaswamy of Chikkaballapura (Pandari Bhajane), Rangashetty of Hassan (Rangada Kunitha), Annushetty of Dakshina Kannada (Bhootaradhane), Shivarudraswamy of Chamarajanagar (Veerabhadra Kunitha), Revanasiddappa of Chikkamagalur (Veeragase), Radhamma of Udupi (Janapada Karakushala Kale), Sambaiah Hiremutt of Dharwad (Janapada Hadugarike), Nagamma Honnappa Jogi of Gadag (Sobane Pada), Veerabhadrappa Yallappa Dalavai of Vijayapura (Ekatari Pada), Shivanavva Mallappa Bhavikatti of Bagalkot (Hanthi Pada), Chandrappa Yallappa Bhajantri of Haveri (Shehnai Vadana), Pundalika Madara of Belagavi (Halage Vadana), Sharada Mahadeva Mogera of Uttar Kannada (Sampradaya Pada), Mata Anjinamma Jogathi of Ballari (Jogathi Nrutya), Prakashaiah Nandi of Raichur (Gigi Pada), Dodda Yamanurappa Bhemappa Bhajantri of Koppal (Shehnai Vadana), Karabasaiah Shankaraiah Matapathi of Kalaburagi (Tatvapada), Radhabai Krishnarava Mali Patil of Yadagiri (Sampradaya Pada) and Bharathibai of Bidar (Lambani Nrutya).

Folk expert awardees are: V.N. Shivaramu of Mandya (Dr. Jee. Sham. Pa. Award) and Dr. Shambu Baligara of Bagalkot (Dr. B.S. Gaddagimath Award).