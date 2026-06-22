36 migrants intercepted; let off after verification 

June 22, 2026

Police find them from Assam, Bengal; Nagendra targets Priyank Kharge

Mysuru: More than 50 migrants arriving from North India at Mysuru City Railway Station yesterday triggered a commotion after activists of Hindu Jagaran Vedike alleged that Bangladeshi nationals were entering the city illegally.

The activists intercepted several passengers and handed them over to the Railway Police for verification. The activists acted amid rumours that Bangladeshi migrants, who had allegedly settled illegally in West Bengal, were moving to other States, including Karnataka.

Acting on these suspicions, they stopped passengers who had arrived on the Howrah-Mysuru Express and began checking their documents. While some passengers reportedly left the station, 36 persons were detained and handed over to the Railway Police.

Former MLA L. Nagendra reached the Railway Station after learning about the incident. Interacting with the detained persons, he questioned the authenticity of the documents they produced, which carried addresses in Assam and West Bengal.

He urged the Railway Police to conduct a detailed probe with the assistance of the Mandi Mohalla Police. Following verification, the Police said, all the detained persons were residents of Assam and West Bengal.

After checking their identity documents, recording their details and questioning them about the purpose of their visit to Mysuru, the Police released them.

Speaking to reporters, Nagendra urged the State Government to focus on curbing the inflow of migrants into Karnataka. He alleged that following the BJP’s rise to power in West Bengal, illegal Bangladeshi migrants had begun moving to Congress-ruled States.

Targeting Home Minister Priyank Kharge, Nagendra said that efforts should be directed towards checking illegal migration instead of raising questions about the RSS. He called for the formation of a special squad to identify suspected illegal migrants, conduct comprehensive verification and prevent any unlawful influx into the State.

He further alleged that the identity cards produced by some migrants were fake and demanded a thorough verification process.