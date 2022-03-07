365-day expo in Dasara Grounds

March 7, 2022

KEA Chairman visits three expos in Delhi

Mysore/Mysuru: The Dasara Exhibition Grounds in the heart of the city can be better used to organise various exhibitions throughout the year. In this connection, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda visited New Delhi recently to collect information about how exhibitions work round the year there.

The exhibition grounds in Mysuru is mainly used during Dasara festival where special exhibitions, entertainment activities, amusement parks and food zones are arranged only for a few months. But after Dasara season, the exhibition venue lies mostly vacant and deserted with no events whatsoever.

Keeping in mind the huge revenue that can be generated by the 365-day expo plan, Hemanth Kumar visited three expo in Delhi including an exhibition at Shilpa Village in Udaipur. He discovered that these exhibitions are organised in about six to nine acres of land. He realised that the vast exhibition space in Mysuru has the real potential of hosting year-round activities. He later discussed the project plan with the officers and organisers of the Delhi expo. He came across 22 varieties of food stalls, clothing, handicrafts and pottery including various other stalls and gathered information about their functioning.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Hemanth Kumar said that he has received enough inputs on how events are organised in the national capital, the tendering process, approval of the project plan, income from 365-day activities, potential problems and challenges faced by the organisers. “The exhibition is one of the prime attractions of the annual Dasara and it draws tourists in large numbers. A common pass for visitors to visit Zoo, Palace and Exhibition with parking facilities will be made,” he added.

Eco-friendly vehicles will be arranged for tourists to move around easily. Also various food items will be available at reasonable rates in future at the expo venue, he said.