MYBUILD-21 at Maharaja’s College Grounds from Mar. 24 to 28

March 7, 2022

Exhibition of construction materials, interiors and lifestyles by BAI, Mysore Centre

Mysore/Mysuru: The 21st Edition of MYBUILD-21, an exhibition of construction materials, interiors and lifestyles, organised by Builders Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre, will be held at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city from Mar. 24 to 28.

Builders’ Association of India was started in Mysuru in the year 1987 and MYBUILD is held since 2001. Earlier, the venue of MYBUILD was Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry, Scouts and Guides Grounds, Maharaja’s Grounds, Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium and Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

MYBUILD is the perfect platform for buyer-seller interaction, especially for those who are into construction or intending to construct their dream homes.

MYBUILD-21 has some special features than its earlier editions and brings the latest trends, innovations in construction industry, interiors, lifestyle and real estate.

Many National and international companies will display their innovative products at the expo.

With around 150 stalls, MYBUILD-21 becomes the biggest construction materials exhibition held so far in Mysuru and the Maharaja’s College Grounds is the perfect venue to host this mega exhibition which will also have a hygienic food court.

The whole event is managed by BAI members and the proceeds will be spent on training programmes and welfare of construction workers through Mysore Builders Charitable Trust (MBCT).

Besides there will be entertainment programmes in the evenings with a unique platform for the students to showcase their talents in singing Kannada songs. This competition is held under the banner of “Talents of MYBUILD.” A skit and dance competition will be also held in MYBUILD venue.

Building Materials, Pavements, Generators, Plumbing Systems, Bathroom Fittings, Kitchen Cabinets, Interiors, Floor Tiles, Roofing Materials, Prefab Buildings, Construction Chemicals, Banks, Construction Equipment, Building & Developers, Aluminium Windows, PVC and Molded Doors, Building Safety Measures, Elevators, Lights & Lightings Products, Pre Engineered Buildings, Landscaping resources, Rain Water Harvesting Systems will be on display at the expo.

A space has been created for automobile vehicles and construction equipment too.

Spoorthi, the ladies wing of BAI, Mysore, will be managing four charity stalls that will be selling products made by women below poverty line, persons with developmental disabilities, orphans and such. Spoorthi will also be managing the ticket counters of this mega exhibition and the proceeds will be utilised towards the welfare of the families of construction workers.

MYBUILD-21 will be inaugurated on Mar. 24 at 11 am and the valedictory function will be held on Mar. 28 at 5 pm. The entry fee for the expo is Rs.20. Free parking arrangements have been made at the venue for the visitors and exhibitors.

For more information contact K. Sathish Mohan, Chairman, MYBUILD-21 on Mob: 99007-91777 or M.D. Chandrashekar, Hon. Secretary, MYBUILD-21 on Mob: 94480-49242.