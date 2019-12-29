4 lakh flowers replaced at Winter Fest Flower Show

December 29, 2019

Mysuru: Flower Show inside Mysore Palace premises is the main attraction this year, but most of the flowers were withering down due to hot mid-day weather.

In an effort to restore the freshness of these flowers, more than 4 lakh flowers at the venue were replaced and overhauled with new ones on Saturday.

Floral replicas of Bangalore Palace, Trineshwara Linga made of lemons, Basava statue modelled using Chrysanthemum flowers and life-size model of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar seated on the throne and others were decorated with fresh flowers and fruits. Around 4 lakh flowers including 2 lakh Chrysanthemum and 50,000 Gerbera flowers have been purchased to adorn the models at the Flower Show venue.

