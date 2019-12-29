Dasara Expo concludes, footfall touches 12 lakh

December 29, 2019

Mysuru: The popular Dasara Exhibition concluded on Friday.

Anticipating a huge rush in view of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) had appealed the State Government to permit an extension of the exhibition for nine days. As KEA received no information regarding the extension sought, the expo was closed as per the original schedule on Dec.27, according to KEA CEO Girish.

Visitors disappointed

In the context of no official announcement regarding the closure of Dasara Exhibition, several visitors, mostly tourists, arrived at the Exhibition Grounds last evening to enjoy the weekend but had to return disappointed. A good number of local residents too had come.

A few stall owners of the expo, possibly to clear the stocks, reportedly sold several items at discounted price yesterday at the parking lot and in front of the Exhibition Grounds.

Dasara Exhibition-2019 had commenced on Sept.29 and over 90 days, about 12 lakh people visited the expo which was given on contract to Fun World India Resorts Ltd. for Rs.8.25 crore which covered entry ticket, parking fees, amusement park, stalls and food outlets. The expo had housed 43 Government pavilions among over 220 stalls.

