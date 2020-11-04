40 Oxygenated bed facility opens at Trauma Care Centre

November 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another measure to tackle the deadly COVID-19 contagion, District Minister S.T. Somashekar inaugurated the newly set-up 40 oxygenated bed facility at the Trauma Care Centre located in PKTB Sanatorium premises on KRS road here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Somashekar said that patients suffering from SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) and other severe respiratory problems will be directly admitted in this facility. Pointing out that so far the facility has not received any patient as Corona cases have witnessed a sharp decline in recent days in the district, which is a most welcome sign, the Minister said that the Trauma Centre building has been constructed at a cost of Rs.30 crore.

The Centre has a Modular Operation Theatre (MOT), which features 4 specialised Operation Theatres, 26 ICU beds, an Oxygen Generation Plant with a capacity to produce 60 cylinders per day and an additional Oxygen generation and manifold system, totally costing Rs.3.5 crore. The Centre also has the capacity to have 250 more oxygenated beds and 45 ventilators for meeting any future requirements. The Minister later went around the entire premises to have first-hand information on medical facilities available.

MLA L. Nagendra, who accompanied the Minister, said that an action plan estimated at about Rs. 60 crore has been prepared regarding upgradation of K.R. Hospital. The upgradation works include maintenance and repair of existing buildings, purchase of latest medical equipment and addition to the existing structures, he added. The MLA presented the action plan to the Minister for taking up the issue with the Government for further action.

MMC&RI Dean & Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. B.L. Nanjundaswamy, Trauma Care Centre Head Dr. H.M. Virupaksha and others were present.