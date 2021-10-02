440 GW of renewable energy by 2030: Khuba

October 2, 2021

Union Minister launches initiative of installing 5,000 roof-top solar power units; promotes e-vehicles

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers and New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba on Friday said that the Narendra Modi Government had an intention of producing 440 giga watt (GW) power through renewable energy sources by 2030.

He was speaking after launching ‘Soorya Patha’ as part of ‘Modi Yug Utsav’, an initiative of harnessing solar energy in Krishnaraja Constituency where more than 5,000 households have expressed keen interest in installing roof-top solar power generation systems. The event was held at a park near Ramalingeshwara Temple at Vidyaranyapuram yesterday.

By 2022, out of 175 GW power, 150 will be from renewable energy sources and the Department of Renewable Energy has chalked out plans to achieve the target of 440 GW power by 2030, he said.

He added that it is a matter of immense pride for the Indian power sector to have achieved the coveted milestone of 100+ giga watt of installed renewable energy capacity. He urged the people to minimise their dependency on regular electricity and also petrol and go for renewable energy that is economical and would last for several decades.

He further highlighted the Government’s effort to promote solar manufacturing and mentioned the Government’s push for new technologies — solar PV pumps, storage etc. India’s big plans for green hydrogen and its export were also outlined by the Minister.

Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar was present during the launch of the initiative. Both the Ministers complimented K.R. MLA Ramdas for this unique project.

Once the rooftop solar units are installed at over 5,000 households, they will supply surplus power generated to the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) and an MoU will be entered into with the CESC for supplying power for the next 25 years, Ramdas said.

The solar power systems would be installed with 20 to 40 percent subsidy from the Government with 60 percent contribution from the beneficiaries, he added.

An initiative of promoting e-vehicles too was launched on the occasion where people of the Constituency will get support if they wish to go for green vehicles. Charging facilities will be made available in the Constituency, he said.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy, Corporators M.V. Ramprasad and Shanthamma Vadivelu and others were present at the event.