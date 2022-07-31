48,000 people register for Digital Library membership

July 31, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the entire world living in a digital era, more than 48,000 people have registered for the Digital Library and Mobile Library concept introduced by the Department of Libraries.

Out of the 1.80 lakh members of the City and District Libraries, 48,000 have obtained Digital Library membership, which itself speaks about the growing popularity of the digital concept. The Digital Library has proved to be a boon for all readers, especially the students, who are appearing for competitive and professional exams. As the digital format is getting familiar, many students are turning up at the Central Library for working on computers there as a means of preparing for exams.

The members of the public and students can register for membership through https://www.karnatakadigitalpubliclibrary.org/login. Once becoming a member, a student can get access to more than 1 lakh books and videos on competitive exams. In case of non-availability of computer, a student or a reader can read books and get the information or knowledge they require, through e-Public library app.

There are a total of 58 public libraries in the district, including 33 in Mysuru city alone and 25 at taluk level. Besides this, there are 225 libraries which are under the control of RDPR Department.

The mobile libraries too are growing in popularity and the mobile library vehicle gets stationed at a point where there is a huge movement of people. The mobile library is getting more importance with the passage of time and members of the public, especially those living in new MUDA localities, are demanding mobile library in their areas.

City Central Library Deputy Director B. Manjunath said that libraries across the city are witnessing a growing number of readers, with home makers and young students too making regular visits.

Observing that the borrowing of books by members is increasing by the day, he opined that a certain section of readers want to take books home, rather than sit and read in Libraries.

Pointing out that the City Central Library has more than 43,000 books, he said that there were plans to start another mobile Library out of the MCC grants. But the plan was shelved due to various reasons, he said. Manjunath further said that there are 2 digital libraries in the district and the City Central library as of now has 2 computers for reader use. There are also plans to install 100 computers in the coming days which will be of huge benefit for students, he added.