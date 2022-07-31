Don’t use Dasara as alibi to execute public works

July 31, 2022

In-charge Secretary, DC warn officers; issue directions to implement policies

Mysore/Mysuru: District In-charge Secretary N. Jayaram and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham instructed officials not to lay concrete roads where they are unnecessary and instead use the money to re-asphalt the roads that are in bad condition.

They had a word of caution for the officers and told them that public work must not be compromised in the name of Dasara works. Jayaram and Gautham were addressing a progress review meeting at the Zilla Panchayat Auditorium on Friday where they told officers that public work must go on without any hindrance even at the peak of Dasara celebrations.

“During the Dasara High Power Committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, many elected representatives complained that the officials are not available for public work during Dasara celebrations and they use Dasara as an excuse to stay away from the office. It causes problems for the common man. This must not be repeated as Dasara too is our responsibility. The officials must concentrate on people’s work too and must not cite Dasara schedules as an excuse,” Jayaram said.

Serious action warned

DC Bagadi Gautham said the District Administration manages Dasara celebrations and all the files will be cleared from his office without delay. “The CM has instructed serious action if public works are kept pending in the name of Dasara,” he warned. Moreover, officials must tour places three days a week to understand the people’s problems and provide solutions, he added.

Diverting the discussion on roads, the DC asked officers not to go ahead and lay concrete roads. “Concrete roads are an expensive proposition and needed only where there is a perennial seepage of water. Instead, the officers can use the money to asphalt many roads that are filled with potholes, he said.

Ensure a fair tender process

The DC also asked the officials to complete the works that have been approved and also the works where an action plan has been prepared. “Call tenders for all approved projects and complete the works within the stipulated time. Ensure that one contractor does not get multiple projects. Officers must use their discretion and judiciously allot work and at the same time, ensure quality is not compromised.

Jayaram directed the officials to inspect the ongoing works of drinking water projects. Civil works must begin within two days after the tender process is completed, he said and directed nodal officers to pay surprise visits to schools, anganwadis and hostels to ensure that the students are getting all benefits and to ensure that there is no pilferage.

Foodgrains in black market

Joint Director for Food and Civil Supplies Department Kumuda told the meeting that the Department has suspended the licences of 18 fair price shops due to illegal activities in Mysuru district. Show cause notice has been issued to 21 shops and cases have been filed against 39 shop owners. Also, illegal transportation of rice is being checked regularly, she said.

Officers must pay surprise visits to warehouses and fair price shops and register cases for violations as cases of selling rations in the black market and using them for other purposes are rampant, he added. MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and officers from all the Departments were present.