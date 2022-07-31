OBC list: Veerashaiva Mahasabha to protest tomorrow

July 31, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeking inclusion of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community under OBC list and fulfilment of various other demands, Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha will stage a protest in city tomorrow (Aug. 1).

Disclosing this at a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here yesterday, Mahasabha State Committee Treasurer Varuna Mahesh said that a rally will be taken out from Basaveshwara Circle to Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office in city at 10 am tomorrow.

“From the past 60 years, various efforts have been made to get the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community included in the OBC list. As neither the State nor the Central Government have approved this, the community has failed to avail various benefits provided by the Central Government under various schemes.”

Pointing out that most of the Community people have taken up agriculture and related activities as their profession, Mahesh said that the Community people are economically, socially and academically backward.

“As the Central Government has not approved to be included in the OBC list for over decades, Community people are facing injustice in various central jobs and all-India services. A memorandum seeking the fulfilment of demands written to the Chief Minister will be submitted to DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham,” he added.

Mahasabha Office-bearers Kanya Shivamurthy, M.H. Chandrashekar, Somashekar, B.K. Nagaraju H.K. Channappa, Hinkal Basavaraju and Guruswamy were present at the press meet.