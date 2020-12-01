50% hike in water tariff: Injustice to honest bill payers

December 1, 2020

Sir,

This refers to the news item ‘MCC seeks 50% hike in water tariff’ (SOM dated Nov.29). The authorities have justified that the collection is only 37.5% and hence it is necessary to raise the tariff!

Is it true that only about 20% to 30% pay water bill? If that is true, MCC is doing a great injustice to the honest bill payers!

There is a saying in Kannada ಬಗ್ಗಿದವನಿಗೆ ಗುದ್ದು ಹೆಚ್ಚು, when translated goes like this: “The man who bends gets most of the blows on his back.” MCC seems to be doing exactly the same thing. Firstly, they should ascertain who are the defaulters and punish them by cutting their water supply. Let them use free water from a near-by park where a single tap is provided. This should be for six months and then cut off the park tap also. That will teach a lesson that these days nothing is free.

Secondly, I believe practically all State Government and Central Government buildings do not pay water bills. If so, the same method as the above must be applied. You will see the authorities paying the bill in no time. Because no bureaucrat can survive without his/her cup of tea or visiting the toilet!

I request the MCC Commissioner to try these before hiking the water tariff.

– U.B. Acharya, Jayalakshmipuram, 30.11.2020

