Over 50 passengers travel in Humsafar Express on its second journey

Mysuru: The special train, Humsafar Express introduced by Indian Railways between Mysuru and Udaipur began its second run from city to Udaipur today with hardly 50 to 60 passengers, as against the 1,152 passengers the special train can ferry. The first run was flagged off on Mar.1.

The fully air-conditioned, 16-coach, three-tier train, left the Mysuru Station at 10 am and will reach Udaipur on Saturday. The train called Mysuru-Udaipur-Mysuru Palace Queen Humsafar Express takes 42 hours and 55 minutes to reach the final destination. On its return journey it will leave Udaipur on Monday at 9 pm and arrive in Mysuru on Wednesday at 4.25 pm.

The train covers a distance of 2,267 kms and will pass through Bengaluru, Davangere, Hubballi, Belagavi, Miraj, Pune, Vasai, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Chittaurgarh and finally reach Udaipur.

The minimum travel fare is Rs.2,325 and it is based on dynamic pricing like in airlines. Depending on the demand the price will be fixed.

However, there is no ticket available to Bengaluru in this train.