Over 50 passengers travel in Humsafar Express on its second journey

Mysuru: The special train, Humsafar Express introduced by Indian Railways between Mysuru and Udaipur began its second run from city to Udaipur today with hardly 50 to 60 passengers, as against the 1,152 passengers the special train can ferry. The first run was flagged off on Mar.1.
The fully air-conditioned, 16-coach, three-tier train, left the Mysuru Station at 10 am and will reach Udaipur on Saturday. The train called Mysuru-Udaipur-Mysuru Palace Queen Humsafar Express takes 42 hours and 55 minutes to reach the final destination. On its return journey it will leave Udaipur on Monday at 9 pm and arrive in Mysuru on Wednesday at 4.25 pm.
The train covers a distance of 2,267 kms and will pass through Bengaluru, Davangere, Hubballi, Belagavi, Miraj, Pune, Vasai, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Chittaurgarh and finally reach Udaipur.
The minimum travel fare is Rs.2,325 and it is based on dynamic pricing like in airlines. Depending on the demand the price will be fixed.
However, there is no ticket available to Bengaluru in this train.
Decision taken for elections will only put honest TAXPAYERS money to waste. Governance with a difference,also does the same what previous govt did . Keep taxing us and waste in populism. Acche din aa rahey hein
Railways has not announced new routes for the first time ever since independence, no more trains to MP’s villages. Railways has improved on number of aspects in last four years, including irctc performance, cleanliness, staff efficiency, financials, coach manufacturing, speed of completing projects, initiating futuristic projects, wifi connectivity, passenger safety, complaint handling and so many other things. This govt has done least populism since independence. It is hypocratic and unfair to wait for an opportunity to make sweeping unfair comments against govt.
Dear Sir, It is constrain to mention that I that New HumSafar wi
has been introduced, but what is about the existed one 22705. What a bad experience, I boarded the TRAIN AT DSJ on 1st March at 10 hour against 9.30am and reach at JRC 19pm against 16.30hours. Is it HumSafar to performance, Please set right the existed one before the introduction of New York one.
Since the makes its journey through Bangalore, it might be a good possibility that most of the passengers would have got down in Bangalore itself.
Any new initiative takes some time to get patronised. People need to get accustomed to the services first.
Train 19668 Hands far exp , instead of going via dry places like Davangere, Hubli etc. could go from Mysore to Hassan – Mangalore – Goa – Kalyan & then to Gujarat – Udaipur. On Hassan-Mangalore-Goa stretch tourists can enjoy the scenic beauty of Western Ghat with 58 tunnels& hill to hill bridges and also the coastal scenes from B’lore to Go.
True. Train just started recently. It takes few days to get the passenger’s. It’s no use of blaming a government. You people can only blame on Government. Have you done something for your society?? Now Ministry of Railway taking amazing steps for taking the passenger to the better travelling experiences without compromising the passenger safety. It’s my true experience. Please don’t blame Government blindly. If you wish share your views for betterment.
Dynamic fare system is all responsible for low turnout for railways since last 6 to 8 months. It is okay with airfare where time is less between two destinations but with rail it is unfair. Govt must rethink over it again.
The statement “no tickets are available to Bengaluru in this train” is grossly incorrect. If one goes to IRCTC webpage, tickets can be booked between MYS-BLR in this train.