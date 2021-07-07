50 percent population in 18 to 44 years category vaccinated in city

July 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Vaccination has been going on in full steam in 22 Government Vaccination Centres across the city. As usual, people are flocking these centres to take the jab.

The vaccination has resumed at Charaka Ayurveda Post-Graduation Centre since yesterday. The inoculation had been temporarily suspended at this Centre due to non-availability of vaccine. First priority was given for those taking second dose, followed by people above 45 years of age taking first or second dose and the next to priority groups in the category of 18 to 44 years.

Most of the persons in the age group of 18 to 44 years have already taken the first dose in Private Hospitals. The Health Department has a stock of around 25,000 doses which will exhaust by this evening.

Daily supply

The vaccine was supplied on daily basis to Mysuru district from the State Vaccination Depot. A vehicle goes from here daily to collect the vaccine for three districts, Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar. Once the vaccine carrying vehicle arrives around midnight, the vehicles from Kodagu and Chamarajanagar which will be waiting in Mysuru, will carry the vaccine to their respective districts.

“We will get how much ever vaccine we use daily. If we exhaust 20,000 doses, the same amount is supplied the next day. The vaccine supply is likely to get streamlined from next month,” a health officer said.

50 percent coverage

An Officer in Health Department told SOM that already 50 percent of population in the age group of 18 to 44 years has taken the first dose of vaccine, thanks to efforts by both Government and Private Hospitals. As many as 1.5 lakh people have taken the jab in Private Hospitals. However, the coverage of this group in rural areas was around 10-15 per cent.

No vaccine, no visit

Doctors in many Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in rural areas do not go to their workplace fearing wrath of local residents who raised slogans if vaccination was not done. They are waiting for the arrival of vaccine to their PHCs and then only report for duty. Gone are the days of vaccine hesitancy among rural people as they also want to get vaccinated at the earliest. Persons who have taken both doses roam around without wearing mask, the officer noted.