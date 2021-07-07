Siddu launches ‘Sahayahastha’ to help COVID affected families

July 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Launching a scathing attack on the BJP Government for failing to come to the aid of depressed sections of society during the COVID crisis, Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah alleged that the B.S. Yediyurappa Government was so much mired in corruption that it cannot find time to work for the welfare of the people.

He was speaking after launching Congress party’s month-long ‘Sahayahastha’ aimed at helping COVID affected families, at a programme organised at Congress Bhavan near the city Railway Station this morning.

Pointing out that ‘Sahayahastha’ (July 1 to 31) has been launched Statewide following directions from the KPCC, Siddharamaiah recalled that the Congress had earlier launched ‘Arogyahastha’ when COVID pandemic broke out last year.

Highlighting the objectives of the programme, Siddharamaiah said that six top Congress leaders including former Ministers M.S. Atmananda and Ramanath Rai and Manjula Naidu have been put in charge for overseeing the programme implementation in the district.

Noting that after the outbreak and second wave of attack of the deadly pandemic, experts have warned of subsequent waves, affecting children and middle age groups the most, Siddharamaiah questioned the Government on its plans for preventing the predicted third wave which may come in a couple of months.

Arguing that strict following of COVID appropriate behaviour (CAB) at all places and at all times is the best way of warding off the pandemic, he urged the Government to take immediate measures for ensuring that people, both in urban and rural areas, follow Government SOPs.

Accusing the Government of hiding COVID deaths, he said according to reliable information, nearly 3.5 lakh people in the State have died of the virus in the second wave, while official Government figures say that 35,000 people have lost their lives.

He also questioned the Union Government’s vaccination policy saying that a big majority of the 68 crore population in the age group of 18 to 44 years are still waiting to get jabs even weeks after the launch of nationwide vaccination drive.

KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan too spoke.

Cycle jatha

Siddharamaiah also launched a cycle jatha on the occasion, in protest against rising fuel prices. Accusing the Modi Government of hiking fuel prices almost every other day, he warned that the people would revolt if prices are not brought under control.

The jatha, which was launched from Congress Bhavan, passed through Railway Station Circle, K.R. Hospital Circle and other prominent streets before culminating at Gandhi Square.

No chairs on stage

It was interesting to note that no chairs were placed on the dais of the programme. Following directions from the Congress High Command in respect of maintaining SOPs, the leaders attending the programme were appealed to sit on chairs among the audience by following physical distancing and other COVID norms. But as a large crowd of Congress workers gathered at the programme in violation of CAB, an irked Siddharamaiah asked them to stand by maintaining physical distancing and properly wearing face mask. He also patted some of them on the back to follow guidelines for their own safety, health and well-being.

Several leaders from other parties including Alanahalli Puttaswamy, M. Pradeep Kumar and Suresh Babu joined the Congress on the occasion.

Former Ministers Ramanath Rai and M.S. Atmananda, leaders Manjula Naidu, Aishwarya Mahadev, D. Ravishankar, K. Harish Gowda, KPCC Women’s Wing President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, MLA H.P. Manjunath, former MLAs Vasu, M.K. Somashekar and Kalale Keshavamurthy and a host of other leaders were present.