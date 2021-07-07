Nation mourns death of thespian Dilip Kumar

July 7, 2021

Mumbai: ‘The end of an era’, ‘a loss for the cultural world’ and ‘a true thespian’ is how acting legend Dilip Kumar was remembered by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, film fraternity and prominent political leaders across party lines who condoled the actor’s death today.

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away early today following age-related health issues. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital on June 30. His wife Saira Banu had been with him throughout.

His family friend Faisal Farooqui tweeted through the actor’s handle — “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return.” Earlier, Dilip Kumar was hospitalised on June 6 after experiencing breathlessness. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion — a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

TAll stars: Dilip Kumar (second from left) seen with actors Vinod Khanna, Dr. Raj Kumar, Saira Banu, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and others.

Known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood, the veteran actor’s career spanned over six decades. He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like ‘Devdas ‘(1955), ‘Naya Daur’ (1957), ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ (1960), ‘Ganga Jamuna’ (1961), ‘Kranti’ (1981), and ‘Karma’ (1986). He was last seen in ‘Qila’ in 1998.

The actor’s last rites will be performed in Mumbai at 5 pm. He will be cremated in Juhu. Before his funeral, Dilip Kumar’s body will be taken to his home in Bandra.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that Dilip Kumar will be honoured with a State funeral today evening.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu with JD-S supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

PM condoles

Offering his condolences to the actor’s family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the late actor as a cinematic legend.

“Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP,” PM Modi tweeted.