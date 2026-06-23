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50 percent rebate on traffic fines: District Police collect Rs. 73,500 in 292 cases 

June 23, 2026

Mysuru: Following the announcement of 50 percent rebate on traffic fines from June 21 to July 10 by the State Government, the Mysuru District Police have collected a total of Rs. 73,500 in 292 cases on June 21. 

According to an official order, the 50 percent rebate applies to unpaid traffic e-challan cases registered before May 2026 as well as long-pending Transport Department cases between 1991 and 2022. Under the scheme, vehicle owners can pay half of the outstanding penalty amount and close their cases. 

Motorists with pending traffic violation cases can pay 50 percent of the actual fine amount using KSPS app, at KarnatakaOne centres or at any of the Traffic Police Stations. 

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