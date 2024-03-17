50-year fete of V. Sreenivasa Prasad’s political career inaugurated in city

March 17, 2024

Former CM S.M. Krishna and other dignitaries release biography ‘Swabhimaniya Nenapugalu’

Mysore/Mysuru: The Golden Jubilee celebrations of former Union Minister and incumbent Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad’s political career was inaugurated at Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mukthagangothri campus in the city this morning. A biography of Prasad in Kannada titled ‘Swabhimaniya Nenapugalu’ was also released on the occasion.

Former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who inaugurated the programme by lighting the candles as a mark of tribute to the portraits of Buddha, Basava and Ambedkar, elaborately spoke on the political situations of the past and present, eroding social values and the influence of money in the elections, all posing a grave threat to the democracy.

Exuding confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to office for the third consecutive term (with the general elections to Lok Sabha declared now), Krishna, also a former Union Minister for External Affairs, appealed to Modi to devise any tactics to rein in money flow and safeguard democracy in the present scenario.

Former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna addressing the gathering at KSOU Convocation Hall in city this morning as MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad and his wife Bhagyalakshmi look on.

“The Indian democracy has reached its zenith due to Modi,” said Krishna who was in all praise of Modi. Going down memory lane, Krishna recalled the emergence of Sreenivasa Prasad as a leader to reckon with, following the by-election to the Krishnaraja Assembly segment in Mysuru held in 1974.

“I had come down to Mysuru along with the then Chief Minister D. Devaraja Urs to defeat Prasad (who was contesting as an independent). It was a matter of prestige for Urs, but the massive wave in favour of Prasad, especially at Ashokapuram, dented our prospects. Since then there was no looking back for Prasad, for whom the particular election served as a perfect launch pad for a successful career spanning 50 long years,” said Krishna.

The people of Mysuru are mature with astute political awareness and consciousness. Though Indian democracy has come under praise, we should look at the progress of its direction. The success of democracy does not just hinge on conducting elections once in five years, observed Krishna.

Recalling his maiden elections in 1968, Krishna said: “The people used to pool in money towards meeting poll expenses and also extend their support, but the winds of change started blowing from 1971 onwards.”

“Now, if one has to contest the elections, the candidate requires not less than Rs.100 crore and money bags are willing to spend the amount. This change in scenario has made the leaders like us disqualified from contesting the elections,” said Krishna.

Krishna also recalled how T.N. Seshan as Chief Election Commissioner (from Dec. 12, 1990, to Dec. 11, 1996) had sent shivers down the spine of candidates. There was a sense of discipline and fear among the candidates, added Krishna.

V. Sreenivasa Prasad and his wife Bhagyalakshmi, former Minister P.G.R. Sindhiya, litterateur C.P. Krishna Kumar (CPK), former Prasaranga Director Prof. C. Naganna and others were present.